ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Prosecutor: Big Bond Needed For Crumbley Parents In Oxford School Shooting

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZopS_0dVMFRih00

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager charged with killing four fellow students at a Michigan school knew that he was depressed, fascinated with guns, and had tortured animals, even keeping a bird’s head in a jar, prosecutors said Thursday.

The court filing was in opposition to an effort by James and Jennifer Crumbley to get out of jail on a lower bond. They’re charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting under a theory that they had chances to prevent the bloodshed and made a gun available to their son.

The Crumbleys “will flee if they get the opportunity,” the Oakland County prosecutor’s office said, noting that the couple was behind in mortgage payments and put their house up for sale.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes in the Nov. 30 shooting, which killed four students and injured seven more people.

The parents “willfully ignored the needs and well-being of their son and the threat he posed to others,” prosecutors said. “Their son was torturing animals, even leaving a baby bird’s head in a jar on his bedroom floor, which he later took and placed in a school bathroom.”

Ethan’s only friend had moved away at the end of October, the family dog had died and the teen was “sending his mother disturbing texts about his state of mind,” prosecutors said.

On the day of the shooting, the parents were summoned to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings spotted by a teacher on what appears to be a geometry worksheet.

What Stores Are Open On Christmas Day 2021?

It included a handgun and the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” There’s a bullet with the phrase “blood everywhere” above a person who appears to have been shot. The paper also says “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”

Ethan subsequently scratched out some of the images and words and wrote, “OHS Rocks! … I love my life so much!!!! … Were (sic) all friends here.”

School officials said the Crumbleys refused to take Ethan home, and the shooting followed. The prosecutor’s office earlier had described the writings but publicly attached them to a court filing for the first time Thursday.

“What is novel about this case is that defendants were made aware, in graphic form, of the serious risk posed by their son prior to the shooting. … These parents could have done something,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The Crumbleys, in custody since Dec. 4, are trying to get their bond reduced to $100,000 from $500,000. They were arrested in an art studio in Detroit, though their attorneys insist they weren’t trying to flee. The next court hearing is Jan. 7.

In a filing Wednesday, lawyers for the Crumbleys said they were devastated by the school shooting and didn’t know Ethan would commit violence that day.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 36

Please Really
1d ago

Oh all those that are responsible so let's see parents ck,administration ck,all those that bullied or tormented or knew about and laughed or are just to initialed to care ,bet if we checked conscience of the many that knew this kid or his surroundings might be responsible.

Reply
12
Rick Ambrose
1d ago

seems the school administrators should be in jail as well. they had this kid in the office but refused to act because the parents didn't want to take him home. if your going to start arresting bad parents because of the actions of there kids your going to be really busy.

Reply
13
Jason Densmore
1d ago

the school could stopped it by sending him home. the school cop coulda searched his bag. everyone in that school that day could stopped it

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Prosecutor Accuses Ethan Crumbley's Mom of 'Extramarital Affairs' While Son Struggled

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald didn't hold back Thursday, accusing Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford shooter, of "extramarital affairs" while her son's activities desperately screamed for attention, the Detroit Free Press reports. McDonald made the allegations in court filings while arguing against lowering the bond for parents Jennifer...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The US Sun

What is James Crumbley’s profession?

JAMES Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old arrested and charged as an adult for the tragic events that took place at the Oxford High School school shooting. James and his wife, Jennifer, have also been arrested and charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. What is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle family who knew Michigan school shooter says he was exposed to violence at young age

A Seattle-area woman whose son was once a friend of the recently accused Michigan school shooter says she questioned his mother and father’s parenting styles years ago. Four students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, when 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting, and his parents were charged on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Guest on Laura Ingraham show claims charges against parents of alleged school shooter are ‘politically motivated’

A Fox News guests said that the prosecution of the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged with killing four people in a mass shooting at an Oxford, Michigan high school, is "politically motivated”.Andrew Branca, an attorney specialising in self-defense law, appeared on Fox News' Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham, where he made the comments. During the interview, Mr Branca offered his sympathies to the parents who lost children in the shooting and said that Ethan Crumbley should be held to the "fullest extent of the law”, but went on to criticise the prosecution of the 15-year-old's parents....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#Murder#Oakland County Prosecutor#Ap#Oxford High School
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Detroit Free Press

On 911 call, man said he found mom of suspected Oxford High School shooter

A 911 audio recording obtained Thursday depicts the urgent call of a man who said he had located the mother of the Oxford High shooting suspect as police searched for her and her husband. "The parents of the shooter that are running away, they're here," a man's voice is heard on the audio clip of a 911 call made at 10:43 pm Dec. 3.  The Free Press obtained the recording under the state Freedom of Information Act. ...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Who is Ethan Crumbley’s half-brother Eli?

THE alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s half-brother is speaking out about life with Ethan and his disbelief when he found out he was the shooter. Eli Crumbley hadn’t spoken to his father, James, or Ethan in the two months leading up to the shooting and said his brother wasn’t bullied and always seemed happy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy