SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PSFE, BFT Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Their Behalf

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLAU) (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware business company and led by Chief Executive Officer and Director Lei Huang, today announced that commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A Common Stock shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A Common Stock shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols "FRLA," and "FRLAW." Those units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FRLAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Vstock Transfer, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A Common Stock shares and warrants. The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FRLAU" on November 3, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022, email: IB@ustigersecurities.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

