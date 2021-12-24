ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PSFE, BFT Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Their Behalf

By Kessler Topaz Meltzer, Check, LLP, Paysafe
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") (NYSE: BFT). The action charges Paysafe with violations of the...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CHEGG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. - CHGG

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 22, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), if they purchased the Company's shares between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Playtika Holding Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PLTK

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 24, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers of SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ORPHEUM Property, Inc Announces ARC Court Order

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORPHEUM Property, Inc. d/b/a KLMKH Inc (OTC: PLFF)(the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, today announced that the Company has been notified that Appalachian Royalty Company (ARC) has received a court order allowing it to proceed with collection on a judgement it received earlier this year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Llp#Llp Reminds#Psfe#Paysafe Limited#Ftac#Paysafe Network#European#Digital Wallet#Company
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Everbridge, Inc. - EVBG

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Everbridge, Inc. ("Everbridge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVBG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Everbridge and certain of its officers...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

RECAF MONDAY DEADLINE: ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - RECAF, LGDOF

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTC: RECAF) (OTC: LGDOF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action first filed by the firm.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DEADLINE: Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HOOD

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets, Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2022 - TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, AVUDX

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All investors who purchased or otherwise acquired American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. ("American Century" or "The Fund") (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX) pursuant and or traceable to registration statements and prospectuses filed between November 5, 2018 and the present. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of McAfee Corp. to a Group of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased McAfee Corp. ("McAfee" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCFE) stock prior to November 8, 2021. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BAIDU, INC. (NASDAQ: BIDU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Baidu Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLAU) (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware business company and led by Chief Executive Officer and Director Lei Huang, today announced that commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A Common Stock shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A Common Stock shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols "FRLA," and "FRLAW." Those units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FRLAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Vstock Transfer, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A Common Stock shares and warrants. The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FRLAU" on November 3, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022, email: IB@ustigersecurities.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy