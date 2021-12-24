ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: BMW i4 And iX Range Numbers Are Mighty Impressive

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In what's likely to be one of BMW's final announcements of the year (and certainly before Christmas), the German automaker has revealed official EPA figures for two of its newest models, the fully electric i4 and iX. Before we proceed any further, it should be noted that wheel and tire sizes...

carbuzz.com

Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's Latest Concept Is Why We Love Vans

Nissan is gearing up for this year's Tokyo Auto Salon with a range of production models and concepts, including the Caravan Mountain Base van. Like previous van concepts, this one is based on the latest generation JDM Caravan, which received a facelift for 2022. The Mountain Base Concept is all about taking "base camp" to the next level. Think of it as a self-sufficient adventure van.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
Motor1.com

Does This BMW Z3M Still Have Most Of Its Horsepower?

It's time to take this Z3M to the dyno. It's often said that BMW's advertised horsepower is usually less than the real deal. It's been seen in models such as the humdrum 328i from nearly a decade ago, all the way to the all-new M4. It even applies to cars with BMW engines, such as the turbocharged straight-six in the current Supra.
CARS
CNET

Every EV and its range for late 2021

If you've been thinking about putting an electric car or truck in your driveway, there's likely a defining factor: driving range. That is, how far an EV will go on a single charge before needing to be plugged in to get more juice. It's a crucial part of ensuring a battery-powered car or truck fits your lifestyle and won't be a burden. Let's face it, EVs aren't for everyone, at least not yet.
CARS
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Golf 8 With 2.0-Liter Diesel Engine Goes Flat Out On The Autobahn

Whenever YouTubers get their hands on a Volkswagen Golf to drive it flat out on the Autobahn, it's usually either a GTI or an R. However, this eighth iteration of the hugely successful compact model is not a hot hatch, but rather a mundane configuration equipped with an oil-burner. Once the quintessential Golf engine choice in Europe, the 2.0 TDI was put to the test on an unrestricted section of Germany's glorious highway.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 First Test: Supra or Subpar?

Drive enough cars, and you come to realize the biggest and most powerful versions aren't necessarily the best. In fact, many of history's most celebrated cars have prioritized a balanced driving experience over outright power and speed. We wondered if this would be the case with the 2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0, the entry-level version of Toyota's recently resurrected sports car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

A prototype for an updated version of the Porsche 911 Turbo has been spotted for the first time. The current 992-generation 911 range has been with us since the 2020 model year, arriving initially in Carrera and Turbo guises. The updated 911 range, referred to internally as the 992.2, should...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 2004 Avanti Is A Lesser-Known Mustang-Based Failure

Back in the early 2000s, retro was all the rage. Volkswagen introduced the new Beetle, BMW did the Z8, and Mini introduced an all-new Cooper. Ford also wanted in on the game and played around with a few designs. One of them was the Avanti, a modern interpretation of the Studebaker Avanti. It would not make it into production for obvious reasons.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW's Electric Cars Are About To Get Faster Charging For Free

Volkswagen is upping the charging speed on its ID models with the bigger, 77-kWh battery with an over-the-air update. It's also upgrading vehicles to be able to do bidirectional charging, which means it can provide power to your house if you lose it in a storm. All of this, as well as adding more charging points, are part of VW's plan to make EV ownership easier in Europe, though we could see our ID.4 getting the same upgrades.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

