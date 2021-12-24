ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers of SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

 2 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft...

RVNC DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important LP February 8, 2022 Deadline Reminder for Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") (NASDAQ: RVNC). The action charges Revance with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Revance's materially misleading statements to the public, Revance investors have suffered significant losses.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis") (NASDAQ: ORGO). The action charges Organogenesis with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Organogenesis's materially misleading statements to the public, Organogenesis's investors have suffered significant losses.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
CHEGG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. - CHGG

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 22, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), if they purchased the Company's shares between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ORGO

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Organogenesis securities during...
ORPHEUM Property, Inc Announces ARC Court Order

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORPHEUM Property, Inc. d/b/a KLMKH Inc (OTC: PLFF)(the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, today announced that the Company has been notified that Appalachian Royalty Company (ARC) has received a court order allowing it to proceed with collection on a judgement it received earlier this year.
Double Bottomline Corp. Completes the Purchase of Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. and Community Savings

CALDWELL, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Bottomline Corp. ("Double Bottomline") has completed the purchase of Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. ("CCSB") (OTC Pink: CCSB), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Community Savings, a federal savings association. The final aggregate merger consideration for the transaction was $9.5 million, which will result in...
Reuters

Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring options that include a sale of the business, people familiar with the matter said. Coller has been working with an investment bank as it mulls divesting a stake or the...
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
HMLP FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - HMLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.
TechCrunch

How does former Better.com CEO Vishal Garg still have a job?

On December 10, employees of the digital mortgage lender were notified via email by the Better board of directors that Garg would be taking time off, effective immediately, after the “very regrettable events over the last week.”. The move came, according to an employee who wished not to be...
Variety

European Commission Clears Discovery, WarnerMedia Merger

The European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of Discovery’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, in a statement on Wednesday. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof,” added Zaslav, who will serve as the CEO of...
pymnts.com

TrillerVerz Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SeaChange International

Digital advertising firm SeaChange International and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social media platform Triller Hold Co. announced in a Wednesday (Dec. 22) press release that they have agreed to merge, and their combined company will have a valuation of about $5 billion. When the deal is finalized, SeaChange, a publicly traded...
New York Post

CEO buddies under scrutiny in $4B Zendesk and Momentive merger

Angry shareholders are questioning whether an unpopular software merger amounts to a sweetheart deal between two CEO buddies — and they’re pointing to a smiling selfie that the pair posted together on Twitter, On The Money has learned. Zendesk, a customer support software maker, said in October that...
