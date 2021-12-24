Aldon Smith allegedly attempted to bribe truck driver in DUI incident

A couple of weeks ago, TMZ reported that former All-Pro defensive star Aldon Smith, who's no stranger to legal and off-field issues, had found himself in trouble once again.

The details at the time were scant, other than the fact that he was arrested on the scene after a two-car accident and was booked into jail that night. This week, it was revealed that Smith pleaded not guilty to charges after the DUI arrest, according to Michael Nowels of Bay Area News Group .

If the alleged claims and evidence presented in court documents hold up, however, it seems like it will be difficult for Smith to win that plea.

Nowels says that charging documents claim that Smith, after rear-ending a truck, offered the driver $1,000 to give him a ride and to not call the police about the crash. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, evidently did not accept this alleged bribe.

When officers showed up on the scene, court documents say that they found two empty bottles of hard alcohol in Smith's truck. The former 49ers, Raiders and Cowboys star declined a sobriety test at the scene but eventually took a blood test later on, displaying a BAC of .288 percent, which is well above the legal limit. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe confirmed that percentage on Thursday, says Nowels. At that level , someone is considered severely intoxicated and may need assistance walking or have "mental confusion."

Smith was also found to have marijuana in his pockets at the scene, charging documents showed.

He then faces two felony charges — DUI Causing Injury and Driving With BAC of .08% Causing Injury — in addition to misdemeanors due to the presence of open alcohol and marijuana containers.

This is the second run-in with the law that Smith has had in 2021 alone, as he was arrested back in April on charges of second-degree battery. Days before, he had signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, though they ultimately released him before the season began, cutting him in August.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram