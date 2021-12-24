ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aldon Smith allegedly attempted to bribe truck driver in DUI incident

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqouC_0dVMEtCi00

A couple of weeks ago, TMZ reported that former All-Pro defensive star Aldon Smith, who's no stranger to legal and off-field issues, had found himself in trouble once again.

The details at the time were scant, other than the fact that he was arrested on the scene after a two-car accident and was booked into jail that night. This week, it was revealed that Smith pleaded not guilty to charges after the DUI arrest, according to Michael Nowels of Bay Area News Group .

If the alleged claims and evidence presented in court documents hold up, however, it seems like it will be difficult for Smith to win that plea.

Nowels says that charging documents claim that Smith, after rear-ending a truck, offered the driver $1,000 to give him a ride and to not call the police about the crash. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, evidently did not accept this alleged bribe.

When officers showed up on the scene, court documents say that they found two empty bottles of hard alcohol in Smith's truck. The former 49ers, Raiders and Cowboys star declined a sobriety test at the scene but eventually took a blood test later on, displaying a BAC of .288 percent, which is well above the legal limit. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe confirmed that percentage on Thursday, says Nowels. At that level , someone is considered severely intoxicated and may need assistance walking or have "mental confusion."

Smith was also found to have marijuana in his pockets at the scene, charging documents showed.

He then faces two felony charges — DUI Causing Injury and Driving With BAC of .08% Causing Injury — in addition to misdemeanors due to the presence of open alcohol and marijuana containers.

This is the second run-in with the law that Smith has had in 2021 alone, as he was arrested back in April on charges of second-degree battery. Days before, he had signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, though they ultimately released him before the season began, cutting him in August.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
crimevoice.com

ALDON SMITH ARRESTED AGAIN … Booked On Felony DUI Causing Injury Charge

“Aldon Smith is in trouble with the law once again … TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star was arrested on Monday and booked on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. Details surrounding the arrest are unclear — we’re working on it — but records show Smith was booked into a Northern California jail at 7:38 PM on Monday night.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

Ex-49ers, Raiders star Aldon Smith pleads not guilty to DUI in San Mateo Co. court

Aldon Smith has found himself in trouble with the law once again. The former 49ers defensive end pleaded not guilty Tuesday following a DUI arrest earlier this month following a crash on an I-280 off-ramp in Redwood City. Smith, 32, was arrested on the afternoon of Dec. 6 after allegedly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribe#Truck Drivers#Cowboys#Bay Area News Group#Raiders
wisr680.com

Truck Drivers Fight On Turnpike

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a physical altercation that occurred earlier this month on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Big Beaver Borough. According to State Police, two commercial vehicle operators were traveling east on the turnpike around 4:30pm on December 10th when a road rage incident began. Police say that...
BEAVER, PA
NBC San Diego

CBP Agent Hit by Alleged DUI Driver Near Temecula

An alleged DUI driver was arrested early Monday after they struck a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent near the Border Patrol checkpoint in Temecula, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident was reported at about 2:30 a.m. after the agent was conducting routine checkpoints. Around that time,...
TEMECULA, CA
news9.com

Alleged Repeat DUI Driver Crashes Into OHP Trooper

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper is expected to be okay after his patrol vehicle was struck by an alleged impaired driver Wednesday morning. It’s the second metro trooper hit by an alleged drunk driver in the past four months. And this time it wasn't the drivers' first DUI,. An...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Man killed his ex-wife because she called the police on him after she witnessed him molest young family member

According to the court documents, the 47-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly killed his wife because the woman filed a police report saying she witnessed him abuse a young boy. Prosecutors believe the defendant killed his ex-wife, because she was a potential witness for the state in the charges he now faces. Young family member told investigators that the defendant touched him inappropriately on several occasions, usually when he was drunk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

As soon as he got out after serving almost two decades in prison, man beat his friend with a hammer leaving him dead, sentenced

In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
YORK COUNTY, SC
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Bartender stabbed his co-worker to death because she refused to start a relationship with him, then stabbed himself

According to the police officials, the suspect stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker to death outside her home because she refused to date him. Prosecutors said the victim refused to date her 20-year-old co-worker after the bartender continued to pursue the woman at the restaurant where they both worked. He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he waited her with a chef’s knife and stabbed her to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Man beat girlfriends 3-year-old son to death while the child’s mother was at work; the mother lied to police and blamed the injuries on a dog

The 32-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Prosecutors said the man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child to death and is now charged with one count of murder for killing the 3-year-old boy. The child’s mother was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent. Family members told police that he was never affectionate with the 3-year-old boy and that the child had bruises and scratches on his face when they last saw him and the couple blamed the injuries on a dog.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Remains found in search for NFL star’s missing girlfriend

Police searching for the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, who has been missing since April, have found human remains. As The New York Post reports, Taylor Pomaski disappeared after a house party on 25 April, which led to Mr Ware being named a suspect in the following months. The 41-year-old is a former tight end, having most notably played for the San Francisco 49ers during his spell in the National Football League.The house party in question took place at the Texas home that Mr Ware and Ms Pomaski shared. While no charges were filed against Mr Ware, he...
NFL
AZFamily

Man accused of drunk driving, leaving Phoenix girlfriend after Colorado crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman known for her charity work lost her life in a Colorado car accident. "Anybody that was around her just loved her to death," said Mary Murphy's son, Alan Granby. "She would do anything for them...she went out and collected blankets and jackets and things like that and made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and dropped them off for the homeless. Every year she would make hundreds of cookies and bring them to the foster children."
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy