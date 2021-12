Microsoft recently announced new travel experiences on Bing. These new features will help you save time and money on travel planning. When you search for a location on Microsoft Bing, you will be presented with a page in a visually rich format like the above. When you click the Travel Guide link, you will be presented with a one-stop page where you can find information on the location and itineraries to flights and hotels and more.

