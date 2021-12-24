Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Potential new record high for your Christmas Eve!☀️🎅🏻🎄 Then rain chances back in the forecast for next week💧🌧☔️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning beautiful borderland and Merry Christmas eve!!!☀️🎅🏻🎄☃️

The Sun city is going to be pretty sunny today and potentially hitting a new record high for your Christmas eve at 77 degrees! The current record is 73 degrees set in 1969.

Along with above average temperatures El Paso is also expecting very strong winds today.

A wind advisory is expected to take effect Friday at 8am through 8pm. During this time period we expect 25-35 mph winds and 55 mph gusts.💨

These winds are expected to produce blowing dust since we have been fairly dry here in the borderland. So make sure to secure your Christmas decorations, trash bins and recycling bins as these winds are strong enough to blow it away to your neighbors home!

Winds are expected to die down a little bit for Christmas Day, however temperatures are still expected to hover near record highs.

Back-to-back strong wind events back in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. Rain chances are also expected throughout much of next week.

Have a fantastic Friday! Enjoy your holiday weekend!!🥳

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.