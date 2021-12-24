ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Potential new record high for your Christmas Eve!☀️🎅🏻🎄 Then rain chances back in the forecast for next week💧🌧☔️

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning beautiful borderland and Merry Christmas eve!!!☀️🎅🏻🎄☃️

The Sun city is going to be pretty sunny today and potentially hitting a new record high for your Christmas eve at 77 degrees! The current record is 73 degrees set in 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzLMR_0dVMEmGr00

Along with above average temperatures El Paso is also expecting very strong winds today.

A wind advisory is expected to take effect Friday at 8am through 8pm. During this time period we expect 25-35 mph winds and 55 mph gusts.💨

These winds are expected to produce blowing dust since we have been fairly dry here in the borderland. So make sure to secure your Christmas decorations, trash bins and recycling bins as these winds are strong enough to blow it away to your neighbors home!

Winds are expected to die down a little bit for Christmas Day, however temperatures are still expected to hover near record highs.

Back-to-back strong wind events back in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. Rain chances are also expected throughout much of next week.

Have a fantastic Friday! Enjoy your holiday weekend!!🥳

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6Y1I_0dVMEmGr00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Back to the 70s in December☀️ – Warm and windy conditions expected for your Christmas weekend🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️ Merry Christmas eve, eve!!🎄🎅🏻🎁 Two days away from Christmas, the weekend, good food, quality time with family and of course… beautiful above average temperatures!☀️ Due to that high pressure system over our area, we are expecting to be one degree shy today from that record set in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Cold start for our first day of winter☃️❄️ – However, possible record breaking highs for your Christmas week☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland! Happy Tuesday and Happy first day of winter!!!❄️☃️ We started off this morning very chilly this morning in the 20s!🥶 However, we expect two more days in the 60s before we warm back up to the 70s! Is it winter or summer?? We are expecting a very […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Cold start to the week❄️ – before those warm and windy conditions kick in for your Christmas weekend☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Yes, it’s Monday once again, but at least it is the last Monday before Christmas!!☀️🎅🏻🎄🎁 Hope you had an amazing weekend and I hope you already finished your holiday shopping and wrapping those presents, because it’s going to go by quick! We felt those chilly temperatures this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland, 2021 edition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In what has become a Christmas Eve tradition at KTSM, Sports Anchor/Reporter Colin Deaver crafted a poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland. The poem takes viewers through the year 2021 in Borderland sports, with the poem ‘Twas the Night before Christmas as the backdrop. This is the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

How to avoid fire hazard with your Christmas tree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department is warning about hazards of owning a natural Christmas tree. It took about one minute for a fresh natural Christmas tree to burn down completely. El Paso Fire Department tested how quickly a natural tree would burn. The provided tree was still fresh and took some […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Beautiful above average temperatures for today – before those windy conditions kick in tomorrow💨

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!! Happy Tuesday!!☀️☕️ We are expecting one more day in the 70s before that first cold front moves in this week, and those potential freezing temperatures this weekend. So make sure to go outdoors today and enjoy those warmer temperatures! (Maybe do some last minute Christmas shopping today!)🛍🛒🎄🎅🏻🎁 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Brown Street Market continues 100+ year legacy in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over a hundred years, Brown Street Market – formerly known as Moon Grocery – has been a staple shop in the Central El Paso neighborhood. New owners Monico and Rebecca Acuna bought the building wanting to expand their tattoo supply company, but soon found out that the property was only […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Back to the 70s – before another cold front hits us, possibly bringing snow flurries in the borderland❄️☃️🌨

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Happy National Cocoa Day! Grab a cup of hot chocolate this weekend because we are expecting those below freezing temperatures in the Borderland once again! Temperatures are expected to rebound back to the 70s for the beginning of your workweek all the way through Wednesday even though […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police close part of Border Highway due to crash Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a crash early Tuesday morning involving serious injuries that shut down traffic off Border Highway. According to the police, Special Traffic Investigations unit is currently responding to the call that came in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say the traffic off Cesar Chavez […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rare number of fires over weekend, EPFD believes incidents isolated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) This past weekend El Paso firefighters extinguished three large fires. Two in Central El Paso and one in East El Paso. A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says it’s rare to have that number of fires so close together. However, the spokesperson says the department believes the incidents were […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
KTSM

Tiny Christmas village in Las Cruces pays homage to KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Vicki Coburn and her husband Critt have been keeping her mother’s tradition alive for almost thirty years by upkeeping and upgrading a handmade Christmas village every year. “She has passed away but I have continued and my village is up to 63 buildings,” said Coburn. This year she decided to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
945
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy