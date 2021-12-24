ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide Snowmobile Trails Not Groomed Yet

By marshall
 1 day ago

While recent snow in parts of Minnesota has many snowmobile enthusiasts excited to take their first ride of the season, most of the state’s trails are not yet groomed and ready to ride, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Riders can expect to find uneven conditions...

