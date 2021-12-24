Layin’ it on the Line: Are your property taxes higher than they should be?
By Lyle Boss
stgeorgeutah.com
2 days ago
FEATURE —When you own a home, you are liable for the property taxes assessed on your property. The taxes collected on your property pay your share of the cost of local schools, government, and several other local and other programs. The biggest mistake many homeowners make is overpaying these...
I disagree with your Dec. 19 editorial, “Effort to block schools from contesting tax valuations is misguided.” We recently received the latest Cuyahoga County appraisal listing the 2021 market value of our home as 22% higher than 2020. The Value Notice states the 22% increase isn’t a comparable increase in taxes, thanks to House Bill 920 capping any increase; it suggested we go to the Fiscal Officer’s “Property Tax Estimator” to find out the new tax.
The Mascoutah City Council held their last meeting for 2021 on Monday, Dec. 20. Virtual and in-person participation was allowed. The second reading of the 2021 Property Tax Levy was held and approved. The 2020 Rate Setting EAV (equalized assessed value) was $141.9 million. This year, the calculated estimate is $146.2 million.
Older adults and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania have until Friday, December 31, 2021 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2020. The departments of Revenue and Aging are reminding Pennsylvanians that the rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council approved an ordinance at Monday’s meeting to sell a building it owns at 601 N. Entrance Ave. Kankakee-based Piggush Simoneau Inc. (PSI) will purchase the empty 15,000-square-foot warehouse for $10, according to the ordinance. In return, the company will sink $1.5 million...
Wisconsin property taxpayers should see one of the smallest increases in years on their December tax bills, with levies for school districts barely rising, technical college levies declining for only the second time in at least two decades, and a state tax credit rising sharply. Each December, the Wisconsin Policy...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This year Juneau residents were able to pay property tax installments in two parts, the second half is due January 3rd, 2022. Payment to the City and Borough of Juneau Treasury Office can be mailed at 155 South Seward St, Juneau, AK 99801. The payment must be postmarked by the United States Postal Service on or before January 3, 2022.
PERKASIE — Property owners in the borough will see their municipal property tax bill hiked by 48 percent, with the three mill increase going to road improvements under the new tax rate approved in a 5-4 vote by Perkasie Borough Council Dec. 20. The new 9.25 mill rate includes...
IAC has been reviewing property tax budget data for the 2021 tax year from information recently released by the Idaho State Tax Commission. The data reveals that local taxing districts levied just over $2.1 billion in property taxes for tax year 2021 (county fiscal year 2022). From this amount, counties budgeted just over $560 million, representing about 27% of the total amount of property taxes levied. School districts once again levied the most in property taxes at $593.3 million (28%), followed by cities ($571.2 million, 27%), counties, county roads and highway districts ($129.5, 6%), and fire districts ($113 million, 5%). The remaining local taxing districts levied $145.6 million (7%). The chart below visualizes the allocation of local property tax collections by district type.
As the deadline approaches to pay 2021 Property Tax bills, we urge property owners to use one of the payment methods listed below to avoid road and sidewalk closures due to construction that is adjacent to the Government Center. By mail: If mailing your payment, please be aware that mail...
For the second time in the past decade, a majority of Minneapolis and St. Paul homeowners will see property tax increases of about 10% or more next year. The boost comes a year after local officials held back on significant tax hikes,
McAllen property taxpayers should take note that the deadline to pay their 2021 property taxes is Monday, Jan. 31, and have plenty of options to pay before the deadline in order to avoid penalties and late fees. Payments can be made online, by mail or in person. To make things...
Our local officials thought it was great fun to use our taxpayer funds to place a one cent sales tax on the ballot last year, increase Fire District tax on a few to pay for all, and now want to increase our water and sewer rate in the County and Bertsch Tract, and let’s not forget how the Del Norte Unified School district squandered $25 million dollars and we still owe $44 million.
Property tax bills containing the January 2, 2022, and March 31, 2022, payment coupons were mailed in November. If you have not received, or have lost your property tax bill, please contact the Treasury/Collection Office at collection@concordnh.gov for a duplicate copy.
Investors who own residential properties pay higher mortgage rates and closing costs on their rental properties than they pay on their owner-occupied home mortgages. The reason for the higher rates is because houses occupied by tenants are viewed as riskier for mortgage lenders. The tenant doesn’t have pride of ownership...
Hi Taylor: I’m getting more and more into the idea of buying a property I can rent to make some passive income. I know you have experience with this kind of thing, so be real with me: how hard is it? Will I be in over my head? - Garrison.
Hampton council on Dec. 15 passed a budget that will enact no increase to taxes in 2022. “Overall revenues are projected to increase by $1,163,000 to $15,902,000,” said Finance Director Rob Omecene via email, with most of the revenue increase coming from the covid Relief Funds. Expenses for the...
Cicero holds line with “Zero Property Tax Increase” budget. The Town of Cicero voted Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2021) to approve a budget that calls for no property tax increase on local property taxes but expands services for seniors, families and young people. President Larry Dominick said he was...
School districts and village setting 2021 levies that will determine 2022 tax bills. The property tax is largest single tax in Illinois and is the major source of revenue for Community Consolidated District 181 and Hinsdale High School District 86. It also is a significant source of funding for the Village of Hinsdale, along with the Hinsdale Public Library, although the village has several other sources of revenue to support operations.
Comments / 0