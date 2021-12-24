Golden Retriever Is Still a Good Boy Despite Stealing Ginger Bread House

If you are looking for a smile on this fine Christmas Eve, you have come to the right place. Let us introduce you to George, the golden retriever.

If you own a golden retriever yourself, then you can probably relate to this story all too well. But for those who don’t know, golden retrievers are notorious for stealing things from their human parents. And no, we are not talking about their own toys. Goldens will snag anything when their parents aren’t watching — from wallets to mail to a pair of socks.

On Thursday, the official WeRateDogs Twitter account (which has more than 9 million followers) posted a clip of one guilty golden retriever named George. He refused to make eye contact with his owner who is asking him who stole the family’s gingerbread house? MInd you, George is holding the decorated gingerbread house in his mouth the entire time.

Check out the hilarious video for yourself down below:

“This is George. He did not steal the gingerbread house. This line of questioning is inappropriate without counsel present. 14/10 you don’t even have proof.”

Twitter Users Come to the Defense of George the Golden Retriever

Did you watch the clip up above? Even if George the golden retriever didn’t still have a piece of the gingerbread house in his mouth, we could still tell that he was guilty just based on his face alone. That’s another thing about goldens — they have the guiltiest looking faces when they know they did something bad.

But don’t tell any of that to followers on Twitter. Hundreds of people came to the defense of George on Thursday. If you ask any of them, George is still the goodest boy around.

“I find George INNOCENT,” one person replied. “That gingerbread house clearly belongs to him.

“Listen folks, Goldens have permanent immunity from prosecution,” another follower said. “That’s just the way it is.”

Other people on Twitter left hilarious comments pretending to be the dog’s lawyer.

“Your honor, my client would like to request a dismissal on the basis of lack of evidence as during the last recess we eated all the evidence. I rest my case.”

“Smugly Corgi Attorney at Law,” commented another user. “Defending your rights Pro-Bone-O, Vet Visits, New Puppy, Treat Withholding, Faked Ball Throws, Nap Interruption, Flatulence Blame. ‘Who’s a good boy? You are. YOU ARE.'”

But let’s just be honest here for a second — all of this is very typical golden behavior. But no one tells you that when you get one. They are well known for their even-tempered, intelligent, and affectionate personalities. And sure, they are playful, gentle with children, and they usually get along great with other pets and strangers. It’s just that no one tells you that your golden will try to steal everything in sight.

Even still, George is a good boy.