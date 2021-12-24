ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dutch court jails man over pre-dawn gunfire at Saudi Embassy

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch court on Friday imposed a 4-year prison sentence on a 41-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for firing gunshots at the Saudi embassy in The Hague last year after he was refused a visa...

abcnews.go.com

wizmnews.com

Dollar needs $100,000 to leave jail, after Holmen gunfire incident

A high cash bond has been set for the suspect in a Holmen drive-by shooting last weekend. La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne set the $100,000 bond on Tuesday for Wesley Dollar of Boscobel, accused of attempted murder for firing a gun into the wall of a house on Cliffview Drive.
HOLMEN, WI
The Independent

Man jailed for life over murder of millionaire hotelier and bid to kill mother

An aspiring artist has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 36 years in prison, for the “cruel and senseless” murder of aristocrat Sir Richard Sutton and paralysing his own mother.Thomas Schreiber was convicted following a three-week trial at Winchester Crown Court of killing the 83-year-old millionaire hotelier at his Dorset country estate on April 7, 2021, and the attempted murder of 66-year-old Anne Schreiber.The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, told the defendant: “Your actions have caused utter devastation in the Sutton and Schreiber families.He added: “You treated Sir Richard’s house and possessions as if they were your own.“You...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hidden camera shows man stab fox with pitchfork in ‘torture’ attack

Hidden camera video reveals a man repeatedly stabbing a fox with a pitchfork, leaving it writhing in agony.The attack, which took place in east Essex, was described by a campaign group as “torture” and “some of the worst abuse” they had ever witnessed.A man was later reported to have been arrested.The man and a woman seen in the video visited Great Monks Wood near Braintree, according to the Hunt Saboteurs Association.Hunts build artificial earths - an underground network of pipes and chambers - to encourage foxes into an area. The wild animals are then trapped, only to be released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Man Injured In Exchange Of Gunfire In Lauderhill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in critical condition Wednesday night after dozens of shots are fired in a Lauderhill neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. The area has been blocked off for hours as detectives work to investigate. When police...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Norwalk Hour

Indonesian court sends to jail elephant poacher and traders

IDI, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court on Wednesday handed down prison sentences for five men accused of being involved in killing a Sumatran elephant and illegally trading its ivory, as local conservation authorities look to protect the endangered species. The court in Aceh convicted the men of violating...
ASIA
informnny.com

New York man could face jail time over emotional support pig

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a two-year-long legal battle, a pot-bellied pig and his owner are headed to trial in front of a jury. The owner claims his pig is an emotional support animal, but the Village of Canajoharie says otherwise. Wyverne Flatt is facing both a civil and...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
nwestiowa.com

Convicted man jailed for possessing gun

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, on a charge of dominion and control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. The arrest of Edward Bocanegra stemmed from a report that he possessed a gun at his residence at 224...
SHELDON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Chattanooga Daily News

Man killed his ex-wife because she called the police on him after she witnessed him molest young family member

According to the court documents, the 47-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly killed his wife because the woman filed a police report saying she witnessed him abuse a young boy. Prosecutors believe the defendant killed his ex-wife, because she was a potential witness for the state in the charges he now faces. Young family member told investigators that the defendant touched him inappropriately on several occasions, usually when he was drunk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case

Opening statements began on Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019.  “You will learn that Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia is the executioner,” said Samantha Paixao, Deputy District Attorney, Riverside County, addressing the jury in court.  Victims The post ‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS

