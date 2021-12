“I read your article in the Herald about your friends’ son who needs a kidney (“Hoping for the gift of life in this season of giving” Dec. 9-15). I suspect people who read the column or see pleas like this in general don’t believe they can help because organ donation is so serious. It made me think that, as a kidney organ donor, it would help if I told my story.

