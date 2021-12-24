This Bucks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Milwaukee

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO