ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

On Broadway, a playwright becomes an actor, saving a show

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — Keenan Scott II made his Broadway acting debut this week in “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which is a remarkable milestone. It’s even more remarkable when you consider he also wrote it.

The actor-turned-playwright was pressed into acting duties at the last moment Tuesday night to keep his show open while all around Broadway battles spikes in COVID-19. He saved at least one performance.

“Like any other actor, I’ve always wanted to make my Broadway acting debut in whatever show wanted to hire me,” Scott says. “I did not know it was going to happen like this and on my show during the same season.”

His heroic efforts saved the night but it wasn’t enough. Late Thursday, COVID-19 claimed “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” joining “Waitress” and “Jagged Little Pill” as shows closed this winter due in part to rising infection rates.

Scott’s path to the stage was frantic on Tuesday. He had left the theater and was on a subway platform waiting for a train to take him home to Brooklyn when he got the call from producers: Come back to the John Golden Theatre right now.

Two non-COVID-19 illnesses had already stretched the seven-person cast but now an actor had tested positive for COVID-19. While everyone waited for a PCR result to see if it was a false positive, Scott was being readied.

He was hooked up to a microphone, crewmembers were piecing together a costume for him and checking his shoe size. A stage manager printed out the script and Scott highlighted his lines. At 7:55 p.m., the second test came back — positive.

Five minutes later, Scott was onstage.

“It was just beautiful to be up there with my brothers — we are all family now — and for me to be able to step in to save the show for that night so the audience can get what they deserve. They purchased tickets. They’re traveling to come see us. They are also battling and trying to stay diligent with being safe with this new variant but still wanting to come out and support us.”

“Thoughts of a Colored Man” is made up of related vignettes and set over the course of a single day in Brooklyn, where seven Black men discuss gentrification, violence, racial and sexual identity and what it means to be part of a community. Several characters, ranging in age from late teens to mid-60s, have specific themes to illustrate — Wisdom, Anger and Happiness.

Scott went on as Wisdom, a 65-year-old man. While the playwright had performed various characters in his play over the years at workshops and festivals, he had never played Wisdom before. But he knew the blocking and cues, and had originally trained as an actor and was a slam poet. He went on with a script in hand.

“That was a challenge of sorts, but it was really great to be up there. The actor me always wanted to be up there,” Scott says. “There wasn’t even enough time for me to get nervous or even wrap my head around what was what was happening. I think if I would’ve known the day before or something like that, you know, there’s time for nerves to build.”

Multiple Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “Aladdin,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” have called off performances in recent days because of breakthrough virus cases in their all-vaccinated casts and crews.

Other creators who have gone into their own Broadway shows include Sara Bareilles slipping into “Waitress,” Sting in “The Last Ship” and Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who made several onstage visits to his show “American Idiot.” But they all had days or weeks to prepare.

“My wife actually said, ‘Are you proud of what you did tonight?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ Because as a performer, I know how hard it is even when you have four weeks of rehearsal and you’re fully prepared,” Scott says. “So to do what I did in a short amount of time — you know, half a costume, being able to hit my mark, hit the lights, hit most of my cues, being able to engage with my actors — I was truly proud of what I did.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Thoughts of a ColoredMan Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Another Broadway play has had its final curtain call earlier than expected due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. Thoughts of a Colored Man — the acclaimed play written by Keenan Scott II and produced on Broadway by a slew of stars including Grammy winner Kandi Burruss and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph — has officially ended its Broadway run. Producers made the announcement in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo from the show of the play's seven stars facing the back of the stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
spectrumlocalnews.com

Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor

NEW YORK (AP) — As part of the cast of “Clyde’s,” Reza Salazar does eight performances a week at the Hayes Theater on Broadway alongside award-winning Uzo Aduba and others. It's an achievement that he does not take for granted: The Peruvian actor began his career out of necessity at a very young age, when he and his mother would dress up as clowns to earn a living.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hugh Jackman praises Broadway actor who stepped into The Music Man lead role at last moment

Hugh Jackman became “emotional” as he sang the praises of a Broadway performer who stepped into the lead role in The Music Man with less than eight hours notice.During Thursday (23 December) night’s performance of the 1957 musical, which stars Jackman and opened in previews earlier this week, the role of Marian (usually played by Sutton Foster) was covered by swing Kathy Voytko.In professional theatre productions, swings learn the parts of up to 10 members of the cast and find out on the day if they will be performing and which role they will be playing.In a clip taken...
MUSIC
erienewsnow.com

Bette Midler Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of award-winning singer, actress, comedian and activist Bette Midler. Marriage: Martin von Haselberg (1984-present) Education: Attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Other Facts. Named after actress Bette Davis. Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and has won three. Nominated for nine Emmy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Broadway#Playwright#Brooklyn#Ap
New Haven Register

Broadway Shows Suffer Wave of COVID Cancellations

Broadway is being hit with a wave of cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in New York City. “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” announced Thursday that it will go on hiatus from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 due to the detection of a positive COVID test in its company. The show is expected to resume performances on Dec. 21.
THEATER & DANCE
purecountry1067.com

Broadway Halts Shows Amid COVID Outbreak

A number of Broadway productions are shutting down due to rising COVID infections within productions and out of an “abundance of caution” due to the Omicron variant. Mrs. Doubtfire and Freestyle Love Supreme canceled several performances. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical canceled shows but said it would...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PIX11

Several Broadway shows canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The lights of several Broadway shows have gone down again, at least temporarily, because of COVID cases within the casts. At least six Broadway shows have recently canceled performances over breakthrough cases. The casts and crews are all vaccinated and tested regularly, which is why the Broadway world is able to quickly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hersheypa.com

Tickets on sale now for broadway shows

Starting today, theater goers can purchase single tickets for the 2022 Broadway Season at Hershey Theatre. This Broadway Season brings an array of world-class entertainment to Central Pennsylvania. Tickets can now be purchased for the following shows included in the 2022 Broadway Season:. Tickets are also available for the optional...
HERSHEY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy