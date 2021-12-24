ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Man City v Leicester

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Mark Lawrenson takes on Tears for Fears duo and Manchester United fans Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal in the latest round of Premier League predictions. Leicester put out a strong team at Anfield in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Premier League festive predictions: Lawro v Tears for Fears' Manchester United fans Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal

Manchester City are top of the Premier League this Christmas, but will they still lead the way when it matters in May?. "It is still a three-way battle between City, Liverpool and Chelsea and it is still far too close to call," said BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson. "Chelsea have had a bit of a wobble in the past few weeks but they will come good.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City v Leicester City: confirmed team news

Manchester City make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle 4-0 last weekend. Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho come into the team, with Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench and Rodri not in the squad. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are again among the substitutes, which include two goalkeepers and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Manchester United#Anfield
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup hero Takumi Minamino opens up on Liverpool ‘frustration’

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.“As...
PREMIER LEAGUE

