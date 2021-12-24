ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

30 Moments Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas Cheer From Through The Years [Videos]

By Rex Thomson
liveforlivemusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saturday Night Live Christmas Special that aired on December 18th found itself upstaged by a most unwelcome guest: COVID-19 and the fast-spreading Omicron variant. America’s longest-running sketch comedy show has been a model of how to carry on through the quarantine and slow re-opening of society but the newest variant...

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Charli XCX 'heartbroken' after being axed from Saturday Night Live

Charli XCX felt "devastated and heartbroken" after being dropped from 'Saturday Night Live'. The 29-year-old star had been due to perform on the long-running comedy show on Saturday (12.18.21.), but her appearance was cancelled hours before the programme went live amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Charli...
CELEBRITIES
liveforlivemusic.com

Mac DeMarco Shares Drearily Jazzy “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” [Video]

Mac DeMarco offered another annual Christmas cover on Monday with, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”. The Canadian indie-chill artist’s version of the holiday standard made famous by Bing Crosby comes following 2020’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas“. The holiday tradition first began back on Christmas Day, 2019 with “Santa Clause is Coming to Town“.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Paul Rudd
themanual.com

The Best Christmas TV Episodes of All Time

For many people, the holidays are a time for good food, family, and plenty of general merriment. Even as they celebrate the holiday, though, many people also look for seasonal entertainment that can help them get into the Christmas spirit. Thankfully, there are plenty of TV shows that are more than willing to supply that entertainment. Not every TV show has done a Christmas episode, but many, many of them have at one point or another.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Is Dynasty Readying a Big Return? Was Stanford's Exit Berger-Like? Hawkeye Reunion Green Screen? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Saturday Night Live, Dynasty, Emily in Paris and The Wheel of Time! 1 | Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Saturday Night Live‘s makeshift Christmas episode to front load all of its new sketches (as well as Weekend Update), before revisiting supposed classics? 2 | Was it a bit thematically on-the-nose that in TBS’ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quizzer competition, Hufflepuff came from behind to beat Slytherin? Were you hoping for a “flip of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pageant#Christmas Elf#Christmas Morning#Snl#Omicron#Live For Live Music
Mental_Floss

Where to Watch All of The Office's Christmas Episodes

This year, forget the Christmas movies. If you’re in the mood to curl up on the couch and binge on something festive yet still familiar, maybe it’s time you paid your old pals from the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin a friendly revisit. Sure, you probably don’t really...
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

The ‘Cajun 12 Days of Christmas’ Song [Video]

Christmas, Christmas time is here. Time for joy and time for beer...or something like that. As with most things in Acadiana, we do things our own way. We all know the traditional "12 Days Of Christmas", but now, just in time for your family holiday gatherings, we present to you "The Cajun 12 Days Of Christmas".
FESTIVAL
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy