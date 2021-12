The family of a young Pennsylvania boy is spending the Christmas holiday raising funds for his funeral after he was struck and killed by a bus. According to Erie Times-News, 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz was hit by a bus while going to school on Tuesday morning. The third grader had been a few minutes late to class and attempted to run across a street when he was hit by the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus, police told the outlet. He was a student at McKinley Elementary School.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO