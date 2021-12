SAN ANTONIO - Imagine finding the perfect gift for someone who is hard to shop for, only to have it shipped and mistakenly delivered to the wrong address. That's exactly what happened to one of our viewers - who spent the past several weeks fighting with the post office and the merchant. Frustrated with failed attempts to resolve the missing package dilemma, she reached out to San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter for help.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO