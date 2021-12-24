Dutch court jails man over pre-dawn gunfire at Saudi Embassy

Two people were killed and two others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an Indian court building on Thursday, police said. Footage showed police officers carrying the injured out of the building and asking others to leave the premises after the explosion near a restroom of the judicial complex in Ludhiana, north of the capital New Delhi. "There's been a blast but we can not confirm the cause," a police officer at the scene said. "We can confirm that four people are injured and out of four, two are dead," he added.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO