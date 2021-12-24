ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

By Fareeha Rehman
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions!

If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering.

By 10 a.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 2 million presents.

How does NORAD track Santa?

NORAD says it all starts with a radar system called the North Warning System. The powerful radar system uses dozens of installations across Canada’s North and Alaska to look for signs of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season.

Rain in Bay Area takes a short pause before Christmas

NORAD also uses a number of satellites in geosynchronous orbit. That’s a fancy way of saying the satellite always stays over the same spot on Earth.

“The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America,” NORAD said.

According to NORAD. the satellites have infrared sensors, so they can see the heat that Rudolph’s nose gives off, just like the heat released when a rocket is launched.

