ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral Covid-19 treatment

By Rocky Swift
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Dec 24): A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the Covid-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to roll out new treatments by year end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel's decision sets...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Corydon Times-Republican

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the molnupiravir pill from Merck for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people who have just tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
outbreaknewstoday.com

2nd oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19, molnupiravir, receives FDA EUA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Merck’s molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10NEWS

Pfizer sends out 1st shipment of COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pfizer has officially sent out the first shipment of its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment. The shipment left the Memphis, Tennessee distribution center Thursday afternoon, the pharmaceutical company posted on Twitter. While this treatment is not approved, the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use...
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

U.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) -The U.S. on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment here from Pfizer Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Merck’s drug could be used when other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Japanese#Merck Co Inc#Omicron#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Pfizer Inc#Shionogi Co
thejerseytomatopress.com

FDA Approves Pfizer Covid Pill Offers 89% Efficacy for Avoiding Hospitalization

The FDA approved the new COVID pill late yesterday, and production and delivery are underway now. The pill is good for people over 12 and at least 88 pounds. The FDA said the pill is best used within 3 -5 days of having symptoms, and it is expected those with underlying or severe symptoms will be treated with this life-saving pill.
INDUSTRY
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Philippines approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

MANILA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N)COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boosts the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use

(Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)'s antiviral COVID-19 pill for people ages 12 and older at risk of severe illness, the first oral and at-home treatment as well as a new tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GSK-Vir antibody COVID-19 therapy to be tested in large UK study

(Reuters) - GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody-based COVID-19 drug is being studied as a possible treatment for hospitalised patients in a large British study looking into coronavirus therapies, researchers said on Thursday. The RECOVERY trial will test sotrovimab as the Omicron variant spreads, its website said, with an “urgent...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy