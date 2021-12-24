ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 billion roubles

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Russian Su-35 edged out by US & French fighter jets

Indonesia has announced that it abandoned plans to purchase jet fighters from Moscow in favor of US and French warplanes. The fear of US sanctions impacted this decision, local media said, citing Indonesia's Air Force chief. "Regarding the Sukhoi Su-35, with a heavy heart, yes, we have abandoned that plan....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Meta Platforms#Reuters#Russian
NBC News

Putin to mull different options if West refuses guarantees over Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees over neighboring Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia releases footage of Christmas WAR GAMES in Crimea amid fears of Ukraine invasion as Putin announces he has launched a salvo of 'unstoppable' 6,670mph hypersonic missiles

A new video released on Christmas Day showed the Russian army drilling in 'new forms and methods of modern combined arms combat in the Voronezh region' - which borders Ukraine. The video shows more than 1,200 air assault troops and 250 pieces of military equipment engaged in military drills in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia Conducts Test Launch of Hypersonic Missile -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S. vows to move more forces closer to Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine

The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

How the Soviet Union's collapse explains the current Russia-Ukraine tension

MIKHAEL GORBACHEV: (Speaking Russian). GREG MYRE, BYLINE: On Christmas Day 1991, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sat down at a table deep inside the Kremlin to deliver a monumental speech. Associated Press reporter Alan Cooperman was among the few journalists allowed in. ALAN COOPERMAN: And we were ushered down into a...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. Support local journalism...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Blocks Website of OVD-Info Protest-Monitoring Group

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communication watchdog has blocked the website of the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group, which has for years documented anti-Kremlin protests, following a court ruling, the group said on Saturday. It said the ruling on restricting access to the ovdinfo.org cite was issued by a court in the Moscow region...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin demands that West provide Russia with security guarantees ‘immediately’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the West provide Russia with security guarantees “immediately” amid spiraling tensions involving a massive deployment of Russian troops toward Ukraine. Speaking at his annual news conference on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart on Russia/Ukraine

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. Truss said on Twitter they agreed that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have severe consequences.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy