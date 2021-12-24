Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 billion roubles

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
MOSCOW/KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The European Union can only blame its own policies for record gas prices as some of its members resell cheap Russian gas at much higher prices within the bloc, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. Putin also called on the EU to approve a...
Indonesia has announced that it abandoned plans to purchase jet fighters from Moscow in favor of US and French warplanes. The fear of US sanctions impacted this decision, local media said, citing Indonesia's Air Force chief. "Regarding the Sukhoi Su-35, with a heavy heart, yes, we have abandoned that plan....
RUSSIA has reportedly approved plans for “urgent mass graves” amid fears that World War Three could break out after an invasion of Ukraine. The move comes amid deepening concerns that Vladimir Putin is plotting an invasion of his neighbour in 2022 with more than 175,000 Russian troops said to have been detected on the border.
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees over neighboring Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
A new video released on Christmas Day showed the Russian army drilling in 'new forms and methods of modern combined arms combat in the Voronezh region' - which borders Ukraine. The video shows more than 1,200 air assault troops and 250 pieces of military equipment engaged in military drills in...
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
MIKHAEL GORBACHEV: (Speaking Russian). GREG MYRE, BYLINE: On Christmas Day 1991, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sat down at a table deep inside the Kremlin to deliver a monumental speech. Associated Press reporter Alan Cooperman was among the few journalists allowed in. ALAN COOPERMAN: And we were ushered down into a...
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. Support local journalism...
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communication watchdog has blocked the website of the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group, which has for years documented anti-Kremlin protests, following a court ruling, the group said on Saturday. It said the ruling on restricting access to the ovdinfo.org cite was issued by a court in the Moscow region...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the West provide Russia with security guarantees “immediately” amid spiraling tensions involving a massive deployment of Russian troops toward Ukraine. Speaking at his annual news conference on...
The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Beginning exports via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea would lead to a reduction in gas prices in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by local news agencies on Friday. Nord Stream 2, completed in September, has faced resistance...
MOSCOW — A Russian court fined Google nearly $100 million Friday for “systematic failure to remove banned content” — the largest such penalty yet in the country as Moscow attempts to rein in Western tech giants. The fine was calculated based on Google’s annual revenue, the...
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. Truss said on Twitter they agreed that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have severe consequences.
Comments / 0