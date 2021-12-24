ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish deputy PM says Germany wants to turn EU into ‘fourth reich’

 1 day ago
Kaczyński during a meeting with French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen this month.

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said Germany is trying to turn the EU into a federal “German fourth reich”.

Speaking to the far-right Polish newspaper GPC, the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) said some countries “are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German fourth reich being built on the basis of the EU”.

“If we Poles agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded in different ways,” said Kaczyński, who is also a deputy prime minister. He added that the European court of justice was being used as an “instrument” for federalist ideas.

Poland has been involved in a lengthy standoff with the EU, particularly over the judicial changes that PiS has pushed through since 2015.

The EU this week said it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring EU law and undermining judicial independence.

Poland has accused the bloc of “bureaucratic centralism”.

During a visit to Warsaw by the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, this month, the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said the current Berlin government’s support for EU federalism was “utopian and therefore dangerous”.

Comments / 36

Mardi Gras
1d ago

Germany has been huffing and puffing since the new government came into power. They speak as though they are the voice of the EU instead of one of many. Might have to be taken down a peg.

Reply(2)
24
DD
9h ago

What’s going down in Germany is the same thing we face here in the US. They just voted a leftist government that borders on Marxist ideologies using nazism to control propaganda and mandates. They are attacking any conservative government who apposes centralized or new world order mandates. This is coming from internal government control not foreign influences as once perceived. These characters are dangerous to democracy and democratic governments around the world. I’ve been skeptical of the EU since it’s conception in the 90’s and it been everything I imagined the goal was. Not good!

Reply
4
Baltimore Baby
12h ago

More like want to turn it into the Global Islamic Caliphate.

Reply
7
