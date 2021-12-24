ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Lifting Omicron Travel Restrictions On African Countries

By Alison Durkee
 2 days ago
The White House will soon lift its ban on travelers from southern African countries, it announced Friday, with the restrictions, imposed in November to curb transmission of the highly infectious omicron variant of coronavirus, widely seen as unnecessary now that the variant has spread throughout the U.S. Key Facts....

