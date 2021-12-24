Caitlyn Jenner Has Knee Replacement Surgery, Olympics Took Its Toll

Khloe Kardashian believes in keeping a ‘strict’ routine for daughter True — but not all of her famous siblings are as disciplined of parents. Khloe Kardashian, 37, has a strict parenting strategy. The reality star offered a peek into how she raises daughter True Thompson, 3, during the Mom Confessions segment of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Nov. 30. “I have a schedule,” said Khloe, who shares True with on/off beau Tristan Thompson, 30. “I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything.” The star went on to knock some of her famous family’s parenting skills, saying, “Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO