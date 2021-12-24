ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Caitlyn Jenner Has Knee Replacement Surgery, Olympics Took Its Toll

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitlyn Jenner's days as an Olympic star have caught up to her in a painful way -- in the form of knee replacement surgery. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the decathlon gold medalist went under the...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 366

John Wheeler
1d ago

momma told me if I can't say anything good then don't say nothing at all, I never was good at doing what momma said, if you are born a boy your a boy if your born a girl your a girl it is wrong and immoral to go and be altered,there was a place called Sodom and Gomorrah,they had gay pried,they fried.

Reply(13)
137
Disgustipated
1d ago

Caitlyn is a transgender Conservative, Republican. Think about that for a moment and try not to laugh. Caitly is not just gender confused but generally confused as well.

Reply(8)
32
President TaliBiden
1d ago

What Olympics was Caitlyn a part of? I've never heard of Caitlyn Jenner participating in the Olympics.

Reply(26)
91
