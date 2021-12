When most people think of Christmas traditions they think of family. Friends are family too and creating lasting traditions with them is super important. Angel here and I've told you all before I moved around a lot growing up. My first true set of friends didn't come along until the end of middle school beginning of high school when I started playing soccer. These ladies have remained my closest friends for 30 plus years. These women have held my hand through loss, divorce, love, laughter, and so much more. They have truly become my family through the years.

