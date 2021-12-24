Lecanto Woman Killed, 4 Others Including 2 Children, Seriously Injured In Citrus County Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 33-year-old Lecanto woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a crash that happened just before 11:00 pm Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Lecanto woman was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane of SR-44, east of Blanton Drive.

Troopers say a van, driven by a 30-year-old Kokomo man, was traveling westbound in the westbound inside lane of SR-44.

For an unknown reason, the Lecanto woman entered the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the van.

Troopers say both vehicles rotated to a stop in the westbound outside lane and center median respectively.

The Lecanto woman was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries suffered during the

crash.

The driver of the van and three passengers ages, 28, 7, and 5, all suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon