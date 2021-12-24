ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Lecanto Woman Killed, 4 Others Including 2 Children, Seriously Injured In Citrus County Crash

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNbn0_0dVM7zHY00

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 33-year-old Lecanto woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a crash that happened just before 11:00 pm Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Lecanto woman was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane of SR-44, east of Blanton Drive.

Troopers say a van, driven by a 30-year-old Kokomo man, was traveling westbound in the westbound inside lane of SR-44.

For an unknown reason, the Lecanto woman entered the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the van.

Troopers say both vehicles rotated to a stop in the westbound outside lane and center median respectively.

The Lecanto woman was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries suffered during the

crash.

The driver of the van and three passengers ages, 28, 7, and 5, all suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The Free Press - TFP

One Person Has Died In Palm Harbor Circle K Gas Pump Fire

PALM HARBOR, FL. – One person has died in a fire at the Circle K gas station in Palm Harbor, according to fire officials. On Wednesday, units from East Lake, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire incident that was reported by multiple callers beginning at 2:08 PM at the Circle K on East Lake Road.
PALM HARBOR, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

