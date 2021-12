It might be difficult for us millennials to believe, but nearly all the stars of Jersey Shore have kids of their own, and they’re truly growing up right before our eyes. Nicole Polizzi (aka Snooki), who was the first of her MTV cast mates to welcome a baby back in 2012, just shared her family’s adorable holiday card photos — and her trio are truly mirror images of she and her husband, Jionni LaValle.

