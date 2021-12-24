ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United report: Juventus eye Anthony Martial - but there's one big obstacle

By Greg Lea
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United might have to subsidise Anthony Martial's wages if they want to send him out on loan in January, according to reports. The Frenchman's agent confirmed earlier this month...

Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Three numbers that explain Ralf Rangnick’s first three games at Manchester United

In a Covid-free world, Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell as Manchester United manager would be five games old by now.The unbeaten start against Crystal Palace, Young Boys and Norwich might have stretched further, beyond meetings with Brentford and Brighton. Even if it hadn’t, there would at least be a much clearer picture of exactly what to expect from his United and his players would be getting more and more familiar with his methods.Instead, a Covid outbreak within the squad has caused back-to-back postponements and United’s new era under one of the most influential figures in European football over the past decade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Eddie Howe encourages Newcastle to make memories against Manchester United

Eddie Howe has challenged his Newcastle players to make new memories in the club’s rivalry with Manchester United. The Red Devils head for St James’ Park on Monday evening undergoing a re-grouping process under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but having held sway over the Magpies for much of the last three decades.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup hero Takumi Minamino opens up on Liverpool ‘frustration’

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.“As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds eye audacious swoop for Real Madrid starlet

Liverpool are plotting an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports. The Reds could enter the transfer market for a midfielder either in January or next summer. They did not sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who departed Anfield for PSG last summer. Thank you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola thinks player strike unlikely despite sharing welfare concerns

Pep Guardiola has revealed it has crossed his mind that players could strike over welfare issues, although he does not think it will happen.The Manchester City boss says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.A number of clubs are now facing a fixture backlog amid a raft of postponements...
PREMIER LEAGUE

