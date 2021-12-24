46-Year-Old Homosassa Man Killed In Scooter Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 46-year-old Homosassa man was killed in a scooter crash that happened on Thursday around 6:00 pm.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man, driving a scooter, was traveling westbound on South Lewdingar Drive, west of Barbara Lane when, for an unknown reason, the rider failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove onto the unpaved shoulder and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say the man was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

