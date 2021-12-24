Rachael Ray: Creating a Christmas to Remember, Finding Gratitude, Holidays Recipes and Cocktails for the Season

For millions of people around the globe, chef Sunny Anderson has become a fixture of daily life. From her co-hosting gig on Food Network's beloved show "The Kitchen" to her appearances on "Chopped," her celebrated cookbook "Sunny's Kitchen" and even back to her many years on the radio, people have long counted on Anderson to be around on an everyday basis. But ironically, it was precisely the transient nature of Sunny Anderson's childhood and young adult life that led her to a love of food. A "military brat" who then ended up joining the Air Force herself, Anderson was always on the move in her youth, never in one place for more than a year or so. This itinerant lifestyle exposed her to cuisines from all around the world.

