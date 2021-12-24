Rachael Ray: Creating a Christmas to Remember, Finding Gratitude, Holidays Recipes and Cocktails for the Season

Coined as America's sweetheart by CBS 62 Detroit, Rachael Ray has left an indelible impression on the culinary world with her perky and upbeat personality coupled with her laidback and easy-going approach to cooking. A highly accomplished television host, best-selling author, and media guru, Ray is probably most widely recognized for her impressive career with the Food Network. It was there that she first gained national attention hosting a series of food-focused television shows, such as the popular "30-Minute Meals," "Rachael's Vacation," $40 A Day," "Tasty Travels," and "Inside Dish."
