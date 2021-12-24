ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Eagle Closing Stores Early On Christmas Eve, Staying Closed On Christmas Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you need some last-minute groceries for your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinners, you might want to get moving.

All Giant Eagle grocery stores and Market District locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

GetGo gas stations will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Also, on Christmas Eve, Giant Eagle stores and Market District locations will close at 5:00 p.m.

Harris Grill Downtown Permanently Closing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s about to be last call for the Harris Grill downtown. The bar and restaurant will close at the end of the day next Thursday, Dec. 30. (Photo: KDKA) It made a splash when it opened up on Fourth Avenue back in 2017, but business has been tough. The owners closed their sister restaurant Shiloh Grill last summer. The original Harris Grill in Shadyside has been closed since a fire in 2019. One of the owners posted on Facebook saying the future of that location is still unclear. “We appreciate all of our customers who have supported us over the years and will miss having this space to welcome them. May we meet again in the future,” the Fourth Avenue location posted on its Facebook page.
Fresh Express Recalls Bagged Salad Over Listeria Concerns

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re planning on serving salad for your Christmas dinner, there’s a recall alert you’ll want to hear about. Fresh Express has recalled its bagged salad across 19 states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio. The items may be contaminated with listeria. The salads have item codes between Z-234 AND Z-350. If you have one of these products, throw it away or take it back to the store. For a full list of affected products, click here.
