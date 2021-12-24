Giant Eagle Closing Stores Early On Christmas Eve, Staying Closed On Christmas Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you need some last-minute groceries for your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinners, you might want to get moving.

All Giant Eagle grocery stores and Market District locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

GetGo gas stations will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Also, on Christmas Eve, Giant Eagle stores and Market District locations will close at 5:00 p.m.