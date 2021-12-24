Why Now is a Good Time to Buy a Used Car

I know that used cars are in high demand, but does that mean I should consider selling now, or at some point in 2022?. Yes, new cars are flying off the lot right now, but used car sales increased by double that amount in 2021. With the price of used vehicles soaring as a result, maybe you’ve been thinking about putting your car on the market. Especially if you have an older car or a car that you don’t use as often, you may seriously be wondering if now is the time… But with the market up, you don’t want to put yourself in a position where you end up spending more to replace the car you just sold. We get it — it’s a tough decision. The solution is to walk yourself through all the mental steps of a “Love It Or List It” style exercise — exactly like the HGTV show, coming to a garage near you.

