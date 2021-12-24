ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan approves Merck pill for COVID-19 treatment

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xg1sO_0dVM5c9f00

A Japanese health panel on Friday recommended approval of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill, according to Reuters.

The decision sets up the distribution of 200,000 doses across the country based on plans previously announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"I'm convinced the distribution of this drug is a major step forward for our nation's COVID-19 handling," health minister Shigeyuki Goto reportedly said after the decision.

America's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's antiviral pill, the second pill available to fight the coronavirus.

The narrow authorization only applies to high-risk adults "for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate."

The other pill, produced by Pfizer, has performed dramatically better in trials.

However, Merck's is likely to be in higher supply globally to start.

The White House said Wednesday that 3 million doses of the Merck pill would be available in January, compared to 265,000 for Pfizer.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Pfizer has an antiviral COVID-19 pill. Here's how it works

WASHINGTON — Is Pfizer’s antiviral pill a pandemic game changer? According to results released by Pfizer, it reduces hospitalization and death by 90% after infection. It’s a sign of hope for many in the medical community. So, what do we know about the pill?. We verified three...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
FierceBiotech

Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral is expected to work against the omicron variant

Pfizer expects its antiviral pill Paxlovid to provide protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has caused concern around the world that existing medications and vaccines would not work against the newly mutated virus. Omicron's emergence spurred fears that the pandemic was entering a new phase. But Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Covid#Pill#Japanese#Reuters#The White House
Corydon Times-Republican

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the molnupiravir pill from Merck for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people who have just tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts hospital use, death in unvaccinated

Early treatment with Merck's experimental pill molnupiravir nearly halved the risk of hospitalization and death in at-risk, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, according to interim results from an international phase 3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). On Nov 30, based in part on an analysis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Orencia (abatacept) for the prophylaxis (prevention) of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the graft recipient, in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Orencia may be used in adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (commonly known as bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation) from an unrelated donor.
HEALTH
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

Aurobindo gets FDA OK for generic Bystolic

Nebivolol tablets have a market value of roughly $978 million for the 12 months ending October 2021, according to IQVIA. Aurobindo has received The Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for nebivolol tablets, in dosage strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg. The product is the...
INDUSTRY
POZ

FDA OKs Second COVID Antiviral Pill for Limited Use

On December 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization of molnupiravir as the second antiviral pill for the treatment of COVID-19. The agency limited its use to adults at high risk for progression to severe disease for whom alternative authorized treatment options are not accessible or appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

422K+
Followers
51K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy