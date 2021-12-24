Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 17:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 19:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Monterey; San Benito; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing on Northbound Rte 101 in Salinas. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos, Pacific Grove, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Carmel-By- The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Prunedale, Boronda and Castroville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
