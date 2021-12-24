ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 08:32:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a...

alerts.weather.gov

kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID ...The Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning * WHAT...The avalanche danger remains HIGH. * WHERE...The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Purcell Mountains of the Idaho Panhandle and Northwest Montana * WHEN...In effect until 8 AM MST tomorrow * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snowfall and wind are resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for East Becker by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Becker WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow of greater than 6 inches possible. * WHERE...East Becker County. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
County
Boundary County, ID
County
Bonner County, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...The high elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with some gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the western North Carolina mountains above 3500 ft. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 17:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 19:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Monterey; San Benito; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing on Northbound Rte 101 in Salinas. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos, Pacific Grove, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Carmel-By- The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Prunedale, Boronda and Castroville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:43:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains; Western Magic Valley VERY COLD WEATHER EXPECTED LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY After the snow ends Monday night skies will clear and temperatures will become extremely cold late Monday night through Thursday. Low temperatures in the Treasure and Magic Valleys Tuesday through Thursday mornings will be in the single digits above and below zero, while in the mountain valleys and basins lows will be generally 5 below to 15 below zero, locally 20 below. High temperatures on those days will be generally between 10 and 20 degrees above zero. Fortunately, winds will stay below 10 mph in most areas, but with temperatures that cold even light winds will create wind chill and possible frostbite.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 07:15:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * WHAT...Avalanche Warning Updated Expiration * WHERE...CAIC Forecast Zones: Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and North and South San Juan Zones * WHEN * IMPACTS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains. Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information. Cooperstein
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches likely above 5000 feet, with lighter accumulations down to 3500 to 4000 feet by late tonight or early Sunday morning. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph will likely cause reduced visibilities in blowing snow. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will likely be very difficult in the mountains with significant delays and possible road closures. Snow will likely lower to pass level later tonight through Sunday morning, with a couple inches of snow accumulation possible along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another storm will likely bring heavy snow and gusty winds to this area Monday and Monday night. A Winter Storm Warning may be needed for this second storm system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 07:15:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * WHAT...Avalanche Warning Updated Expiration * WHERE...CAIC Forecast Zones: Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and North and South San Juan Zones * WHEN * IMPACTS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains. Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information. Cooperstein
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mono The following message is transmitted at the request of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Las Vegas NV - CA-519 (Eastern Sierra in Inyo County) NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...Widespread High Avalanche danger will thru at least Monday evening * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes on the north to Bishop Creek on the south. * WHEN...In effect from Sun 04:15 PST to Mon 18:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Heavy snowfall combined with strong to extreme winds and a weak underlying snowpack will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into lower angle terrain typically thought of as safe. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MST TODAY TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH WITH DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. * WHERE...FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF MUCH OF THE STATE OF UTAH, INCLUDING THE WASATCH RANGE...BEAR RIVER RANGE...UINTA MOUNTAINS AND THE MANTI-SKYLINE. * WHEN...6 AM MST TODAY TO 6 AM MST MONDAY * IMPACTS...HEAVY DENSE SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS WILL LIKELY CREATE DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. BOTH HUMAN TRIGGERED AND NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. STAY OFF OF AND OUT FROM UNDER SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS STAY OFF OF AND OUT FROM UNDER SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD CONSULT WWW.UTAHAVALANCHECENTER.ORG OR CALL 1-888-999-4019 FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. THIS WARNING DOES NOT APPLY TO SKI AREAS WHERE AVALANCHE HAZARD REDUCTION MEASURES ARE PERFORMED.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

