Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches likely above 5000 feet, with lighter accumulations down to 3500 to 4000 feet by late tonight or early Sunday morning. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph will likely cause reduced visibilities in blowing snow. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will likely be very difficult in the mountains with significant delays and possible road closures. Snow will likely lower to pass level later tonight through Sunday morning, with a couple inches of snow accumulation possible along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another storm will likely bring heavy snow and gusty winds to this area Monday and Monday night. A Winter Storm Warning may be needed for this second storm system.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO