Bainbridge Public Safety, locals in community celebrate Christmas for Kids

The Bainbridge community is coming together to bring holiday joy to families in need.

In 2015, Bainbridge Public Safety started the "Shop with a Cop" event.

Each year, it grew in size and scope and the community wanted to get involved. Eventually, it turned into Christmas for Kids.

In November, families submitted an application in hopes of being chosen.

This year, 27 families were picked and 64 children received gifts.

Chief Redell Walton of Bainbridge Public Safety said there's nothing like seeing families happy around the holidays.

"It's fantastic," Chief Walton explained. It was I mean there's nothing like seeing you know that small child just light up and its everything that you imagined it would be. It was great."

The final batch of gifts for this annual giving event was delivered on Thursday.