Tallahassee, FL

The Humanist of Tallahassee gifted the homeless

By Shniece Archer
 1 day ago
A nonprofit that started right before the pandemic is ready to tackle neighborhoods around the Big Bend.

"Humanism is a philosophy that doesn't rely on the supernatural it just dictates that you be the most moral compassionate good person you possibly can be," Humanists of Tallahassee President Devon Graham said.

She said their mission is to serve the community.

"We're just a group of humanists," Graham added.

The nonprofit started its journey right before the start of the pandemic and this week they kicked off their first Community giveaway.

"It feels great to help your fellow man just to see people smile and say thank you, it's just a great feeling," Graham said.

Humanists of Tallahassee gave more than 100 gift bags to the homeless on Thursday.

Inside the bags were snacks, candy, hand warmers, hygiene supplies and other basic essentials.

Kearney Center, Walmart provide $10K to help homeless

The Kearney Center Friday announced a second-year gift of $10,000 from Walmart, which will provide food and shelter to the homeless community through the cold winter months. At the check presentation, Samantha Vance, CEO, stated, “In the past few months as CEO, I have been amazed by the outpouring of support by the community! We are proud to recognize Walmart and appreciate all the in-kind donations made by the public.”
