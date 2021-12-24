ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy buds pro review: Have Apple’s AirPods pro finally met their match?

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzqFm_0dVM4npR00

There are a great many wireless earbuds out there to choose from, but when it comes to a good pair of easy-to-use, good-sounding earphones that work seamlessly with your smartphone, it’s a two horse race between Apple and Samsung.

And, chances are, if you own an iPhone or a Samsung galaxy phone, you’ll stick to that brand when it comes to your earphones too.

If you’re a proud member of Team Samsung and want a pair of noise-cancelling wireless earphones to rival the Apple AirPods pro , the Galaxy buds pro are what you’re looking for.

Active noise cancelling, dual drivers, waterproofing, wireless charging and a very Apple-like quick-pairing system exclusive to Galaxy phones are the standout features here, but there’s plenty more to unpack too.

How we tested

We used the Samsung Galaxy buds pro as our primary earphones for a couple of weeks before writing this review. They were tested with smartphones from Apple and Samsung, and we used them in a wide range of scenarios, including working at our desk, walking through the park, running on a treadmill, and on a couple of short-haul flights.

Read more:

Samsung Galaxy buds pro: £149, Samsung.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMZ9E_0dVM4npR00
  • Earbud weight: 6.3g
  • Case weight: 44.9g
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Charging: Wireless and USB-C
  • Battery: Up to 20 hours (with charge case)
  • Active noise cancelling: Yes
  • Water resistance: IPX7
  • Rating: 7/10

Set-up

Setting up the Galaxy buds pro depends on what smartphone you have. Owners of recent Samsung Galaxy phones need only pop open the charge case and take out the earphones for them to pair with your phone. This works, and looks, a lot like the system Apple uses for pairing AirPods with iPhones. In both cases it’s a great feature and the perfect welcome to your new earphones.

The Galaxy buds pro are paired to other devices in the usual way, with a Bluetooth connection established quickly between the earphones and our laptop, tablet, and even an iPhone. Yes, you can cross no man’s land and use Samsung earphones with an iPhone, if you really want to. But because there’s no Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for iOS, you’ll be missing out on some functions taking that particular path.

Read more: AirPods max vs AirPods pro review

Once paired, the buds pro can be controlled by touch. They are very sensitive and recognise taps quickly, making it easy to play and pause content, or adjust the noise cancelling and audio pass-through functions (more on that later). We prefer to switch the touch controls off, as it’s very easy to accidentally pause music and skip tracks while adjusting the buds in your ears.

Design and comfort

At first, the Galaxy buds pro look like they’ll easily fall out of your ears. They don’t seem as ergonomically-shaped as AirPods and they lack an arm for bracing them against the cartilage of your ear, but none of this seems to matter. In our testing they stayed put surprisingly well, even while walking or running.

Medium-sized rubber buds are fitted by default, with small and large options included in the box to ensure a good fit for most people. We found the trick was to rotate the earbuds while pushing them into our ears, then relying on a small lip at the rear of the bud to keep them in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJvIC_0dVM4npR00

Samsung sells the Galaxy buds pro in four colours – violet, black, silver and white – with our violet review sample being mostly chrome on the outside.

The charge case is one of the most compact around. It is slightly thicker than that of the AirPods pro , but is shorter and so takes up about the same space in your pocket. The Samsung case has wireless charging (that can also draw power from the back of a recent Galaxy phone) and a USB-C port for adding up to an hour’s worth of listening time in just five minutes.

Read more: 15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

On that note, battery life is five hours for the buds on their own, with an extra 13 hours available via three visits to the case. This increases to eight hours and 20 hours if you turn off active noise cancelling (ANC).

An IPX7 water resistance rating means the Galaxy buds pro can be worn in the rain and while exercising without being damaged.

Sound quality, noise cancelling and extra features

Now that we’ve established they are well designed, look good, are easy to connect and stay securely in the ear, what are they actually like to listen to? Honestly, they are pretty good. Key to the Galaxy buds pro’s audio performance is how each bud contains two speakers, or drivers. This is rare for such small earbuds and means the highs and lows get their own dedicated speaker, instead of one driver acting as a Jack-of-all-trades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFXnv_0dVM4npR00

On paper this all seems very impressive, and there’s no denying the smart packaging that has led to fitting 11mm and 6.5mm drivers into each bud. But the sound produced can be a little flat. It’s perfectly decent in most situations, but lacks clarity and presence, with a soundstage that is narrower than that of the AirPods pro. Some elements of the Samsung’s output can be tweaked with the Galaxy Wearables app, but the narrow soundstage persists.

We’re splitting hairs here, and it’s unlikely that any consumer will be looking to pick between Apple and Samsung earphones anyway, due to them not working fully with smartphones made by the opposing team. But these are our observations nonetheless.

Read more: 10 best wireless headphones 2021

ACN for the Galaxy buds pro is good, impressively turning down the volume of an aeroplane cabin and making it easy to listen to a podcast on a noisy Underground train without cranking up the volume to eardrum damaging levels.

A neat feature of the buds pro is how they detect when the wearer is talking, then automatically engaging audio pass-through, using external microphones to help you hear your environment. There’s also a feature (for users of compatible Samsung products) that automatically switches audio from one device to another. Say you are watching a movie on your tablet and get a call on your phone; the earphones automatically switch to the latter without you doing anything.

Lastly, a feature called Buds Together lets you and another Samsung fan each connect your buds to the same compatible device.

Samsung Galaxy buds pro

Buy now £149.00, Samsung.com

The verdict: Samsung Galaxy buds pro

The Galaxy buds pro are to Samsung smartphones as Apple’s AirPods pro are to the iPhone. They are the default choice and the one many, many consumers should go for. Their sound quality doesn’t quite live up to the promises made by the dual-driver setup, but for the majority of people they produce good enough sound and impressive noise cancelling, while packing in lots of useful software features for Samsung Galaxy phone users.

The convenience and portability of earphones this size, compared to large headphones, is impossible to overlook. And, as with AirPods, the lack of space they occupy in carry-on luggage is almost worth the price all on its own.

What’s more, IPX7 water resistance is great news for gym-goers, and the buds stay more securely in the wearer’s ears than might be expected from the way they look. At £219 they aren’t cheap, but this price puts them a little below the AirPods pro, and at a place in the market that feels about right, given the expansive feature set on offer.

Audiophiles will want clearer, punchier sound from a wider stage, but for most Samsung phone owners these should be the default choice when it comes to a pair of do-it-all wireless, noise-cancelling earphones.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on headphones and other tech offers, try the below links:

Wondering whether the AirPods pro earbuds are really worth buying? Read our review to find out

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Airpods#Wireless Headphones#Iphone#Team Samsung#Usb C Battery
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best phone to buy in 2021

Just in time for the holidays, companies like Apple and Google have been busy updating their top models. The new iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
MacRumors Forums

Apple Will Finally Kill the Notch With the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports. Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: Every difference we expect

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 lineup nearly a year ago, which means it's likely almost time to see what's next. Samsung typically announces its main Galaxy S devices in the early part of the year, and we're also expecting to see another new Galaxy phone in early 2022: the Galaxy S21 FE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Forget the Galaxy S22, I’m excited about a different Samsung phone

This year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took the crown of the best overall flagship on the market. Despite coming out months after the Galaxy S21 Ultra, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro failed to be as good of an all-rounder as Samsung’s top dog. But perhaps a more interesting Galaxy phone than the S21 Ultra in 2021 was the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s star player in its mid-range lineup.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

2022 smartphones we are already waiting for

Despite the industry’s many struggles throughout the pandemic, manufacturers managed to release a notable assortment of smartphones throughout 2021, ones that could last consumers another year or longer. If you’re keen to stay on top of what’s on the horizon, though, we have rounded up the most exciting phones rumored for release in the first quarter of 2022. These models, which we’re particularly excited about, are listed based on reports and leaks.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Motorola Edge X30 vs Motorola Edge S30: Specs Comparison

Yesterday, Motorola launched two new flagship killers, including the world’s first phone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform: Motorola Edge X30. Alongside the X30, the historical company owned by Lenovo launched the Motorola Edge S30 in order to offer a more affordable alternative that still provides amazing performance. A lot of people are currently wondering whether or not the Motorola Edge X30 only differs for the processor or if there are other pros that make it worth spending more. If you do not know which of these devices offers the highest value for money, check this specs comparison between Motorola Edge X30 and Motorola Edge S30 and learn the main differences.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Samsung's new Galaxy A13 is its most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone. The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3. Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more

Christmas week has arrived! Hopefully, plenty of people out there have plans to get together safely with friends and family. It’ll be so nice to see everyone! But there’s also a downside to Christmas week: Nearly all of Amazon’s lingering Black Friday deals will definitely disappear soon. There are still so many best-selling products available at all-time low prices. But many top-sellers are also selling out now. If you want to save on the hottest gear from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, LG, Bose, iRobot, and more, this might be your last chance. Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are disappearing...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy