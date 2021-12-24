ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ryan Porteous: Hibs defender charged over clash with Aberdeen's Ramirez

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHibernian's Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish FA following his clash with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez. The defender, 22, avoided punishment for catching Ramirez with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Shaun Maloney
Person
Paul Mcginn
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aberdeen player Funso Ojo charged over fan 'assault'

Aberdeen player Funso Ojo has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a fan after a game against Dundee United. The incident is alleged to have taken place outside Tannadice Stadium following the Scottish Premiership match on 20 November. Police Scotland confirmed a 30-year-old man had been charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup hero Takumi Minamino opens up on Liverpool ‘frustration’

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.“As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Hibs#League Cup#Scottish#Celtic
The Independent

Burnley to make ‘judgement call’ on Maxwel Cornet condition before Everton clash

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out a return for Maxwel Cornet in the home Premier League game against Everton on Boxing Day.Summer signing Cornet is in a race to be fit after sustaining a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle earlier this month and then testing positive for Covid-19.Dyche, preparing his side for their first game in a fortnight, said: “Maxwel is on the grass, but not with us yet.“He is a maybe, he had a muscle injury and Covid in between. He wasn’t particularly unwell, but he missed a few days.“It helped in one way with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Beware Hibs’ new-boss bounce, Ryan Edwards warns Dundee United

Ryan Edwards has warned his Dundee United colleagues to be prepared for a tough test against a Hibernian side enjoying a new-manager bounce. The Easter Road side travel to Tannadice on Boxing Day buoyed by a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge on Wednesday.
SOCCER
AFP

Rodgers confident Leicester will avoid Liverpool hangover against Man City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes his side will recover quickly from their agonising penalty shoot-out exit from the League Cup when they face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday. The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in their midweek League Cup quarter-final against Liverpool -- including an equaliser deep into added time -- before losing on spot-kicks. Adding to the pain of defeat, Leicester defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off while star striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring. None of which augurs well for Leicester's fixture against Premier League leaders City, even though the Foxes have won with two of their last four meetings against Pep Guardiola's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel calls for return of five substitutes to ease workload on players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joined the growing calls for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League again.The league permitted five changes to be made at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but reverted back to three last term.However, as cases rise among players over the busy festive period, Tuchel feels the players need their workload to be eased.Tuchel was unhappy that their match at Wolves had to go ahead last weekend despite an outbreak at the club, although he hopes two of his affected players, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be available at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Three numbers that explain Ralf Rangnick’s first three games at Manchester United

In a Covid-free world, Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell as Manchester United manager would be five games old by now.The unbeaten start against Crystal Palace, Young Boys and Norwich might have stretched further, beyond meetings with Brentford and Brighton. Even if it hadn’t, there would at least be a much clearer picture of exactly what to expect from his United and his players would be getting more and more familiar with his methods.Instead, a Covid outbreak within the squad has caused back-to-back postponements and United’s new era under one of the most influential figures in European football over the past decade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is braced for boos from the Tottenham fans when his side visit their fellow London club on Boxing Day.The Eagles are set to make the short trip across the capital this weekend to face Spurs and the 45-year-old knows the type of reception he is likely to receive.Vieira spent nine years as a player at Arsenal and captained them to Premier League success at the home of arch-rivals Tottenham in 2004.“I am expecting more than just a couple of boos,” the Gunners great said with a smile.“Tottenham is a really difficult place to go, the atmosphere, the players’ energy when they play at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy