Gordon Ramsay Returns To 'Hot Ones' With His Own Wings And A Bag Of Antidotes

The man that brought you “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” just opened a restaurant where Walhburger’s used to be- Mr Gordon Ramsay. It’s aptly named, Gordon Ramsay Burger. He’s got 35 other places around the world, and now he’s got one here. Hooray! Right? His butter burger is to die for, but that’s not the question here. Did anyone do research on the city of Chicago before adding the three different “hot dawgs” to the menu?! They all include the same ingredient that many people consider sacrilege- ketchup. Yes. Whether or not you personally believe that ketchup should come near a dog that is of the hot variety, they could have at least offered some without it. Just sayin’ Gordon… maybe add another ‘dawg’ to the menu, call it, ‘the garden’ but what do I know?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO