Gordon Ramsay Returns To 'Hot Ones' With His Own Wings And A Bag Of Antidotes

Fox has high hopes for its multi-tiered cooking competition Next Level Chef and this includes a global rollout of the format.
The show comes from judge and exec producer Gordon Ramsay, whose Fox-backed Studio Ramsay produces with Fox Alternative Entertainment. It debuts on Sunday January 2.
During a virtual press tour, Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, said that he hopes to build a global production hub for global adaptations of the format.
“We allow the guys, first and foremost, to be creative to create a great television show. In this case, working with Studio Ramsay, we also have a...
Comments / 0