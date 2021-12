Last week we took the boy into Big Town for his first live, musical experience: a performance of The Lion King in the West End. It was a gift from his Uncle Darragh and Auntie Emilie, who clearly like him more than any of my aunts or uncles ever liked me. I didn’t get trips to see The Lion King when I was a kid. The best we could manage was pantos and nativity plays – and most of those had our own siblings in, which rather denuded them of mystique.

