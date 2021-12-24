ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Customer’s COVID-19 Card Surprise Would Thrill Antonio Brown

By Ben Watanabe
 1 day ago
Somewhere, Antonio Brown is thinking, “Wait, it was that easy all along?”. A Connecticut man got more than he bargained for when he ordered a passport-style COVID-19 vaccine card holder from Amazon, according to CTPost.com. Inside the...

CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown, And The Reality Of Elastic Principles In Pursuit Of A Super Bowl

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a little over a year ago when Buccaneers head coach — a zero-time Super Bowl champion at that date — Bruce Arians stated unequivocally that Antonio Brown was on a one-strike deal with Tampa Bay. “He screws up one time,” Arians insisted, “he’s gone.” It was a no-nonsense stance from a coach who seemed to want very little to do with AB and all of the hubbub that tends to follow him. Of course, this is the NFL, where principles and standards and zero-tolerance policies have a way of shape-shifting based on current predicaments...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Antonio Brown’s return could not come at better time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be welcoming back Antonio Brown into the fold. Truth be told, this return could not come at a better time for the Buccaneers. Sometimes fate can be a real devil hooch. Just as it seem that the Bucs were getting healthy, they got absolutely ransacked by another stampede of injuries.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Receives Good News On COVID-19 Front

The Patriots reportedly will only be down one of their top wide receivers Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out Nelson Agholor for Week 16 due to a concussion, and there was real concern that Kendrick Bourne would miss the season series finale against the Buffalo Bills, too. Bourne on Monday was one of four Patriots players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Is Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, is preparing to start third-string rookie quarterback...
NFL
State
Connecticut State
NESN

Patriots Place D-End On COVID List, Activate Wideout Amid Roster Moves

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots placed Wise on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday amid a flurry of pregame roster moves, according to the NFL transaction wire. This will be the first game Wise has missed since November 2019. The...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
Person
Antonio Brown
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Amazon Customer#Cdc#Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Tom Brady Links With Pantone for Custom Color

Tom Brady can now add a custom color to his roster of enviable possessions that already includes seven Super Bowl rings. In partnership with color specialist Pantone, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and newly minted fashion entrepreneur, developed Brady Blue, “a bold blue tone that will embolden the next generation to reach new heights.” Representing “strength and confidence,” Pantone describes the color as “an impressive blue shade with an intensity emblematic of Tom Brady’s self-determination and commitment to precision.” The color’s Pantone number 112-22 nods to Brady’s jersey number, 12, and the number of NFL seasons played, 22. The color is for the...
NFL
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

