Feds nix Montana’s plan to charge Medicaid enrollees higher premiums

The federal government has told Montana that its plan to increase premiums for Medicaid expansion must start winding down because it runs contrary to the program’s purpose of helping more low-income Montanans find healthcare. However, the federal government signed off on the state dropping its “continuous eligibility,” provisions which automatically enrolled a person for an entire year without further checks.

Both of these moves were at least contemplated by the Legislature. For example, in legislation that increased the premiums – or the amount that residents paid out-of-pocket for the coverage – lawmakers crafted into the bill a provision that nullify the plans if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which control federal spending, didn’t approve the change in premiums. And Montana moves into the majority of other states, which do not employ continuous eligibility, meaning the state government requires documentation more than once a year to ensure that those who received the federally subsidized healthcare meet the eligibility requirements.

Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services told the Daily Montanan that it had received the CMS ruling and will still study what the impacts would be before commenting.

The federal premium for the coverage cannot exceed 2 percent of a household income. However, the Montana Legislature had enacted its own rule, saying that residents who earn more than 50 percent of the federal poverty level would pay an additional 0.5 percent for every year they remained on the program, up to a maximum of 4 percent per year after the sixth year.

It was that portion that CMS disallowed, saying that the increased premiums just made it harder for some low-income residents to get and stay on healthcare, which, in turn, leads to a host of other problems, including more severe healthcare crises and more expensive rates for everyone.

CMS is giving Montana until the end of 2022 to wind down the additional premium programs.

“(The decision) is based on CMS’s determination that premiums can present a barrier to coverage, and therefore, charging premiums beyond those specifically permitted in the Medicaid statue are not likely to promote the objectives of Medicaid,” said the letter from CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Premium requirements can exacerbate health disparities, as historically under-resourced populations may be disproportionately affected by these policies. For example, research from several states shows that premium policies led to decreased enrollment and short enrollments spells for Black beneficiaries compared to their white counterparts, and beneficiaries with lower incomes compared to those with higher incomes.”

Already, Brooks-LaSure said that misinformation and premiums can create a much lower participation rate in Montana.

For example, in 2017, nearly 3,000 Montanans lost coverage because they did not pay premiums.

