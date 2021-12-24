UPDATE: Man Drove Through Train Gate, Killed

Police Identify Man Smashed By Tri-Rail Train In Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man killed by a Tri-Rail train in Boca Raton on Thursday apparently drove through the crossing gate as it lowered.

From Boca Raton PD:

“On Wednesday, December 23, 2021, at approximately 4:20 pm, the operator of a 2009 Honda Pilot was traveling west on SW 18th Street. For unknown reasons the driver continued through the lowered railroad crossing gates and was struck by a northbound Tri-Rail Trail.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Keith Graham at 561-620-6169.

The Deceased is identified as Jeanneau Datilus, 41, of Coral Springs.”

