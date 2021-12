Contestant Charlene Rubush guessed right when she said “Choosing the right… word." But it was the way she said it that was the source of controversy. Pat Sajak said she waited too long to say "word." “You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous," he said. “We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.” Viewers called the decision too harsh. Meanwhile, Wheel of Fortune was in hot water Monday over its Yung Joc misspelling.

