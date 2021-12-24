Four people shot Thursday night at Illinois mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Four people were shot Thursday night at a mall in Oak Brook, Illinois.

A police officer heard gunfire around 5:44 p.m. near Nordstroms, according to Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger. The shooting started after two people who possibly know each other opened fire at one another.

At least four people were shot, including one of the suspects who was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No one sustained life-threatening injuries.

A second suspect was taken into custody and police believe there is a third suspect who also was involved.

Approximately 100 police officers surrounded the scene as shoppers inside tried to find safe locations until officers cleared them to leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

