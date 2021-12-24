ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Four people shot Thursday night at Illinois mall

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kHqq_0dVM31zP00

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Four people were shot Thursday night at a mall in Oak Brook, Illinois.

A police officer heard gunfire around 5:44 p.m. near Nordstroms, according to Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger. The shooting started after two people who possibly know each other opened fire at one another.

At least four people were shot, including one of the suspects who was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Top Story: Police need help identifying St. Louis County supermarket shooting suspect

A second suspect was taken into custody and police believe there is a third suspect who also was involved.

Approximately 100 police officers surrounded the scene as shoppers inside tried to find safe locations until officers cleared them to leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 31

TheGlamourousOne
1d ago

Black Africans did not bring themselves to this Nation. When White America made Poor Neighborhoods and didnt evenly distribute Education and Resources on purpose.This is the result! NOTHING MORE and/OR NOTHING LESS. Over time people become a product of their environment and those people have children and that mind set rolls over and over generation after generation.

Reply(3)
4
Karma White
1d ago

I will be praying for everyone I hope things get better back at home I'm in Portland Oregon it gets gang here too we be Ben a lot of shooting here too

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

One man dead, one wounded in southeast Missouri shooting

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Jackson are continuing to investigate what led to a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at Town House Inn. KFVS-TV reports that 26-year-old Clifton Smith Jr. of...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Brook, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Police: Missouri man shot neighbor with a crossbow

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor. Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Skeletal human remains found in Missouri woods, police say

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nordstroms
FOX 2

Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Hyde Park

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the Hyde Park neighborhood murder of a woman. Laveasha Houston, 44, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Agnes Street on December 17 at 10:23 p.m. Police said “the victim was inside the residence when she was shot by the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Arnold, Missouri home on fire Thursday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A home in Arnold, Missouri was on fire Thursday morning. The home is located in the 600 block of Washington Drive. The fire started a little before 6:30 a.m. It was put out before 7 a.m. The home was occupied, but everyone was able to get out safely. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive […]
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

Shooting victim asks for help at south St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. The victim showed up at a gas station on South Jefferson Avenue at Chouteau Avenue asking for help. Police said they are unsure where the actual shooting happened. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy