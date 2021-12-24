ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte man critically injured in motorcycle crash

NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
Florida Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Charlotte man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash involving two other SUVs on Thursday.

The crash happened on US 41 near Village Marketplace Drive in Charlotte County at around 1:54 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol said.

An SUV that was driven by a 71-year-old Port Charlotte woman was heading north in the left turn lane on US 41, approaching the intersection. Troopers said the motorcyclist who was critically injured was going south in the center lane of US 41 and the second SUV that was driven by a 34-year-old woman was stopped eastbound at the stop sign at Village Marketplace Drive.

The 71-year-old woman turned left into the southbound lanes of US 41, and the motorcycle hit her SUV, according to FHP. The motorcycle landed on its side and the Port Charlotte man separate from the motorcycle.

The spare tire on the 71-year-old woman’s SUV detached and hit the second SUV. She sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

