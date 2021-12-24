ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antisemitic stickers placed throughout Manhattan Beach; police investigating

By Nouran Salahieh
 1 day ago

Manhattan Beach police are investigating after antisemitic stickers were placed throughout the city, authorities said Thursday.

After getting calls about the stickers, officers responded to different locations in the city and found stickers “containing hate speech related to the Jewish community,” the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Officers, with help from city Public Works crews, started removing the stickers.

Police said the antisemitic stickers were likely placed in the city sometime overnight, but it’s unclear who did it.

“The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community with this investigation in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for this disturbing act,” the department said.

Residents with home surveillance video that may have captured whoever placed the stickers are asked to contact the Manhattan Beach Police Department’s Tip Line at 310-802-5171.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

The stickers were placed in Manhattan Beach just days after the Pasadena and Beverly Hills police departments announced they were investigating approximately 200 flyers containing antisemitic theories related to COVID-19.

The flyers claim that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and were distributed in each city over the weekend.

Those leaflets are also under investigation.

