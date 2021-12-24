ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LDWF gives update on chronic wasting disease testing in Louisiana deer

By Allison Bruhl
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzdqF_0dVM2Kdk00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says all testing results for chronic wasting disease (CWD) have returned negative.

Testing completed at the LSU Diagnostic Laboratory received results from 104 test samples in Union Parish and 54 in Morehouse Parish, according to LDWF.

Deadly deer disease spreading in parts of US; what hunters should know

LDWF said the influx in testing was a response to the recent discovery of CWD in Union County, Ark.

Wildlife officials define CWD as an infectious, untreatable and fatal neurodegenerative disease found in deer species such as white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer, moose and caribou.

For more about CWD testing in Louisiana, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morehouse Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#White Tailed Deer#Cwd#Union Parish
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy