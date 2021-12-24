ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Dinklage thinks fans should ‘move on’ from ‘GOT’ finale

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago
Peter Dinklage believes Game Of Thrones fans should “move on” from the show’s finale.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Dinklage didn’t hesitate to respond when it was brought up that fans were a bit let down by the show’s end.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on,” Dinklage told the outlet.

The four-time Emmy winner played Tyrion Lannister in the eight seasons of the HBO series which were based on the novels by George R.R. Martin. The series came to an end in 2019.

Some fans were so displeased that they made a Change.org petition urging HBO to create a “final season that makes sense.”

Dinklage said that what he loves about the show is how it “subverts what you think.”

“Yeah, it was called ‘Game of Thrones,’ but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’”

He also added that he wasn’t sure why this was people’s takeaway from the series because it “was more than that.”

Speaking on one of his favourite moments in the series was when Daenerys Targaryen’s ( played by Emilia Clarke) dragon burned down the throne.

“They constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they delivered another,” he said.

Overall, Dinklage said that he felt fans were about the show’s end just because it was ending.

“We were going off the air, and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore,” he said.

He further added that the show had to end because it was “good at was breaking preconceived notions” as “villains became heroes, and heroes became villains.”

Despite fans being upset about the finale, a new “Game of Thrones” series is in the midst.

HBO’s House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones upcoming prequel will take place about 200 years before the original Game of Thrones many people know.

It’s set around the time of the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series is set to air sometime next year.

Dinklage, will be seen in the upcoming film Cyrano which is airing on December 31, 2021, in New York and Los Angeles, California.

Check out the full New York Times story with Dinklage here.

